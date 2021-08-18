Kansas City Public Schools launches new online portal for parents, students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools has launched a new online portal to help streamline communication between students, parents and teachers.

The portal is called Infinite Campus.

Essentially, it's a one-stop-shop for everything about a student, from attendance records, to grades, to upcoming assignments and behavior reports.

Tyson Bell, assistant director of education technology at KCPS called it a "warehouse for student information."

It also allows families to communicate directly with teachers and receive important announcements from the district and their students' schools.

Students can also access the portal to get updates on their grades and assignments.

Bell said the goal is to streamline communication to make sure students have the best support system possible.

"I think ultimately, parents will be able to help their students more if they see 'Oh, my student missed this assignment yesterday,' or 'Wait a minute, it says you were late for this class yesterday, where were you at?' You know, things like that to where it's going to help the teachers and students and everybody just know exactly what's going on," Bell said.

Bell said the past year and a half of remote learning emphasized just how vital communication is to a student's success.

"Last year taught us a lot about things that we need to do in terms of not being in person at certain times and getting that communication line picked up and making it just easier for everybody to be able to communicate," he said.

To access the portal, people can go to the KCPS homepage and click on the "Infinite Campus" tab on the right side of the page. Then, scroll down to where it says "Go to parent portal."

The "Infinite Campus" page on the KCPS website also include videos, in both English and Spanish, explaining how to use the portals.

To create a new account, families will need a unique access code. Each family should have received that code in an email with the subject "Online Parent Portal Registration." Families that did not receive a code should contact the district.