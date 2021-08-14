Kansas City Public Schools to give out thousands of free backpacks and supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Kansas City Public Schools students will be getting free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday.

Summerfest: Drive-Thru Edition, will be held at East High School, where the "Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation is partnering with public health providers to ensure that our students are ready to engage in learning when classes start on August 23. Due to the ongoing pandemic."

Registration was online and the event sold out. However, organizers told KSHB 41 News there's extra backpacks for people who didn't sign up.

At the event, "immunizations, lead testing and other student health services will also be provided on-site to KCPS students only." Health providers will also be giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to an organizer, 100 people signed up to receive a vaccine.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.

East High School is located at 1924 Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO.