Kansas City purchases new mobile security camera to deter crime

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

Property crimes continue to be a growing concern throughout Kansas City, Missouri.

On Tuesday, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the addition of a new mobile security camera to help curb the crimes.

"Those cameras link to the real-time crime center at KCPD," Lucas said. "So, if you see any type of activity going on, you can get that out much faster. Our goal in that is to say, 'We’re not just relying on businesses cameras, we’re not just relying on folks calling in themselves, we’ll have more investments on city streets and hotspots.'"

KSHB 41 News staff KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas

The Crossroads Arts District is one those hotspots along with many other downtown communities.

Katrina Cirusse lives in the Crossroads and has been impacted by the increase in crime directly.

"My vehicle was broken into," Cirusse said. "The back window was smashed, the car was dented, so I had to pay about $600 to get that fixed, which was not fun for me. I have neighbors that have had their cars broken into... sometimes they try to take the radio, other times they just stay overnight."

KSHB 41 News staff Katrina Cirusse

Another Crossroads resident shared dash cam video from his car with KSHB 41.

In the video, a man can be seen going through his things before he finds money.

"So, this summer, the break-ins really ramped up, and I don’t feel like there was anything that was really done," Cirusse said.

City officials say they hear the community's concerns, and that is why they purchased the security camera and placed it right in the Crossroads.

"What are we doing to address property crime? What are we doing to address all the issues? The answer is every step along the way," Lucas said. "Frankly, investing in people's lives is a key part of it; that’s a part of this press conference today and Zero KC — investing in prevention and prevention activities for our minors and young people is an important part of it. Making sure we do the deterrence with camera presence, lighting, and others is an important part. And certainly, the law enforcement and punishment is going to be a key part as well."

The camera sits near W Baltimore Avenue and W 18th Street. It cost the city about $30,000, and Lucas said the city has already ordered five more.

KSHB 41 News staff Mobile security cameras in the Crossroads

Lucas said this is something that can be an additive to law enforcement response and hopefully will help build a safer community all around the city.

“At any time of day, if we hear alarm activity, we hear a call activity, it gives us a chance even before there’s a responding unit to look at what the issue is, what the level of concern is, and certainly after the incident to make sure we’re doing the work to solve it," Lucas said.

For Cirusse, it’s too little too late — she’s moving out of state next month.

"I love downtown," Cirusse said. "I love Kansas City. I love living here, but its definitely not a forever kind of place just for anxiety and safety reasons, especially being a single woman."

The cameras will rotate locations as needed and will be monitored by KCPD.

