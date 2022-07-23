Watch Now
Kansas City reaches 100 degrees for 1st time since 2018

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 18:29:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — For the first time since 2018, the Kansas City region reached 100 degrees.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees at the Kansas City International Airport at around 3:37 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

According to KSHB 41 News meteorologist Jeff Penner, before Saturday, the last time temperatures reached 100 degrees was on July 12, 2018.

Saturday also marked the first heat wave of 2022.

According to Penner, that's because Saturday marked the third consecutive day that temperatures reached 95 degrees or higher.

The good news is there could be relief on the way.

By Sunday, a cold front is expected to make its way into the Kansas City area.


