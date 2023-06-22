Kansas City realtors help residents appeal property tax assessments upon steep increases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Address upon address, Jackson County residents are opening up their tax assessments.

Realtors are working to dispute Jackson County’s property tax assessments as some residents have received steep increases.

“They are confused, they’re confused,” said Tenesia Brown with Keys Realty Group in Kansas City, Missouri. “85 to 100 percent increase on their tax assessments, that’s a lot.”

Some realtors recommend residents make an appeal if they received more than a 15% increase, they didn’t make improvements to their home and if it’s not new construction.

“My property taxes, they increased by $700 this year,” said Denisha Arnold. “I bought my house last year so it was definitely an unexpected expense. I love my home.”

Arnold didn’t think the purchase of her home would prompt additional budgeting because of unexpected expenses, such as a $700 increase on her property taxes, so she plans to appeal.

“I’ve never been through it, it's new to me,” said Arnold.

“It’s a big deal for us, it’s a big deal,” said Brown.

Brown has been digging through people’s assessments, helping make appeals.

Here’s what she says you can do now:

“Take pictures of any work that needs to be done at your home, any sort of cracks, paint chips, paint, anything that needs work,” she said. “Get cost from a licensed contractor or how much repairs will be, and get comparison sales in your neighborhoods for the time frame allotted for the appeal and be sure to get it in before July 10.”

She wants to remind people you’re not alone in a steep adjustment.

“Sometimes people have an issue with getting help. There’s no reason to say, ‘Yes I have the money, I can pay this,’" Brown said. "That’s something totally different than this property has been unfairly assessed. This is not right."

Keys Realty Group has two planned sessions to help people make appeals:

SESSION 1

Kansas City Public Library

Plaza Branch

4801 Main Street

June 30, 2023

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

SESSION 2

Kansas City Public Library

Southeast Branch

6242 Swope Parkway

July 1, 2023

10 a.m. -12 p.m.

—