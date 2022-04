KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is spring, right?

A pattern of cooler weather is set to continue Tuesday morning across the Kansas City region.

The broader region is included in a freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning runs from 3 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The warning predicts temperatures dropping as low as 27 degrees in parts of the area.

Sensitive vegetation should be protected.

