Temperatures remain below average the next two days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another round of subfreezing temperatures overnight tonight
- Increasing sun and staying cool today; Rain chances increase tomorrow
- Potential for stronger storms on Wednesday, Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Increasing sunshine by the late morning, staying cool and breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 54°
Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. A freeze warning is in place from 4am - 9am. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 30°
Tuesday: A morning freeze is likely followed by increasing clouds and a chance of rain showers. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 53°
Wednesday: Warmer temperatures with another round of afternoon showers and storms. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°
