Temperatures remain below average the next two days

and last updated 2022-04-18 04:45:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another round of subfreezing temperatures overnight tonight
  • Increasing sun and staying cool today; Rain chances increase tomorrow
  • Potential for stronger storms on Wednesday, Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine by the late morning, staying cool and breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 54°

Tonight:  Mostly clear and frigid. A freeze warning is in place from 4am - 9am. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 30°

Tuesday: A morning freeze is likely followed by increasing clouds and a chance of rain showers. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 53°

Wednesday: Warmer temperatures with another round of afternoon showers and storms. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

