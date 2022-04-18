Temperatures remain below average the next two days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another round of subfreezing temperatures overnight tonight

Increasing sun and staying cool today; Rain chances increase tomorrow

Potential for stronger storms on Wednesday, Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Increasing sunshine by the late morning, staying cool and breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. A freeze warning is in place from 4am - 9am. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 30°

Tuesday: A morning freeze is likely followed by increasing clouds and a chance of rain showers. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 53°

Wednesday: Warmer temperatures with another round of afternoon showers and storms. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out. Wind: S 10-25 mph. Low: 48° High: 66°

