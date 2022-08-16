Kansas City Regional Police Academy implements dementia training

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News has been following a class of future police officers at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy since February.

The 174th entrant officer class is in their final week of training, which academy instructors refer to as KC week. They add in any final training before graduation they think could benefit the class.

Tuesday's lesson was the academy's first-ever dementia training.

Entrant officers received training from members of Senior Star at Wexford Place about how to recognize when someone has dementia and how they can offer them help.

"You have to be able to recognize what you have in front of you, that way it's safe for everybody," said entrant officer Austin Ferrebee.

Marsha Rufener, executive director at Senior Star at Wexford Place, weighed in on the importance of the entrant officers receiving the training.

"I think often times people just associate dementia as a cognitive issue, and really it affects their whole world, and we often forget it affects all of their senses, how they experience their environment," Rufener said.

KCPD Capt. Brian Bartch said a family member with dementia inspired him to add the lesson to the academy's training.

He thinks back on his career in law enforcement about all of the times he's encountered an elderly person with dementia.

"Thinking back how this training could have helped me slow things down and look at the situation, and find out exactly what's going on and how I can help that individual," Bartch said.

As the class wraps up Tuesday's lesson, they are officially two days away from graduating and serving the public.

"I feel so excited and ready to get out there," Ferrebee said.

