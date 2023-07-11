Kansas City restaurant employees raise money for coworker’s cancer treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees at a local restaurant are gathering together to help a fellow coworker by raising money for his medical treatments.

For almost two decades, Carlos Alberto Artiga Chicas was a staple in Kansas City restaurants, where he created a family of coworkers that are now working to provide for him.

“He’s just a part of our family,” said coworker David Bozich. “We have a bunch of friends, and we’d do anything for him.”

After falling ill two weeks ago while at work, Artiga Chicas went home. He ended up in the hospital just hours later.

Scans determined he has prostate, kidney and liver cancer. Because he is uninsured, Artiga Chicas flew back to El Salvador to be with his family, whom he hasn’t seen in years.

“We’ve been crying for two weeks,” said Bozich. “It’s insane. Not being able to touch your wife for 18 years and then to go home knowing you don’t know how long you have to live, I just don’t know how to explain it.”

Patty Romero, a fellow coworker and friend, said while Artiga Chicas was still in the United States, his work family went to hospital appointments and medical tests with him to help provide information to doctors in El Salvador.

“We were spoiled. We had an amazing worker and coworker, friend, family and for us to now give them that allowance, to be like, 'Look how great of a man you guys have, a dad, husband, grandfather.'” Romero said. “Now, they get to see it. It’s so nice we’ve been able to get it together for him.”

His coworkers are taking over Club Sparks at 1436 Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. They’ll have food and raffle items for sale. All profits will go to Artiga Chicas and his family in El Salvador.

“Every day we are out doing anything we can,” Bozich said. “I mean, if you had an uncle or a dad, you would want somebody doing this for them and that’s what he is to us. He was an uncle and a dad to a lot of people. He wasn’t around his kids and we were all his kids.”

Now at home with his own family, his friends say there’s hope he can live years beyond his diagnosis with their help.

“To know not everyone can do everything in their own lives and family, but we are doing something to make another family’s life better and that means a lot,” Romero said.

The food platters at Club Sparks will include 3 carne asada tacos, rice and a soda for $10. You can also call for delivery at 913-388-5478 OR 913-748-7044.

