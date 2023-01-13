Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week officially kicks off Friday with a variety of options for Kansas City residents.

Two hundred sixteen restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week this year. Last year, 200 restaurants participated in the event, including 23 first-time participants.

Kansas City Restaurant Week, which takes place from Friday, Jan. 13 to 22, raises money for the Greater KC Restaurant Association and Visit KC Foundation to sponsor workforce development in the food and hospitality industry. It will also raise funds for Cornerstones of Care, an organization that dedicates itself to helping in-need citizens by providing in-home and in-community help all around the Kansas City area.

The Restaurant Week event, alongside raising money for those three charities, also aims to promote small-business restaurants and to draw more customers into restaurants' doors during what is typically a slow, post-holiday winter season.

All participating restaurants will donate 10% of each meal to all three charities.

The 10-day event has raised more than $3 million in the 14 years of the event's existence.

VIEW OUR FULL MAP OF KC RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPANTS:



Most restaurants will have a $20 lunch menu and $40 or $50 dinner menus.

There will be some first-time participating restaurants , like Roots Seasonal Cuisine in Lee's Summit , which opened its doors in May 2022. There will also be some returning participants like Herrara's Tenderloin Grill and Blue Bird Bistro .

Kansas City Restaurant Week will have a wide variety of options, from Asian restaurants like Boru Asian Eatery and Thai Orchid to minority and women-owned businesses like Em Chamas Brazilian Grill and Bamboo Penny's.

If you want to go left field and try something different from your normal restaurant choices, German restaurant Affäre, Cajun restaurants KC Cajun and Dancing Crab Cajun and Mediterranian restaurant Gravity are available.

The impact of Kansas City Restaurant Week is huge for many of these restaurants, like Fannie's West African Cuisine .

Restaurant-goers can download the KC Restaurant Week app or go online to search for restaurants by prices, types of food, location and more.

—