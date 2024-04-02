Kansas City Royals, Crossroads Community Association sign agreement on potential Crossroads ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Crossroads Community Association (CCA) signed an agreement for the potential construction of a new ballpark district in Kansas City, Missouri's Crossroads Arts District.

CCA said the agreement "will serve as the foundation for CCA’s relationship with the Royals and the small businesses that will be relocated, disrupted, and financially impacted by the development" if Jackson County voters approve Question 1 on April 2, according to a news release.

On Saturday, March 23, the Kansas City Royals announced its commitments to the Crossroads neighborhood. However, CCA said some of the initial commitments were weakened in the agreement draft the team sent the CCA on Monday, April 1.

Commitments made in the final draft include small business support, infrastructure, community improvements and construction mitigation efforts.

"We were disappointed that some commitments to small businesses were weakened in the version received on April 1 after weeks of productive negotiations. Regardless, our focus now transitions to ensuring promises made to the community are kept," CCA said in a statement.

The Kansas City Royals confirmed the agreement and said it is looking forward to "forging a long-term partnership with the Crossroads community.”

“We are pleased to have reached a binding agreement with the Crossroads Community Association that will provide substantial commitments to uplift small businesses and reinforce our promise to be good neighbors upon moving downtown," the Royals said in a statement.

