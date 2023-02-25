Kansas City Royals host career fair to fill hundreds of vacant jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you've ever been interested in working for the Royals , now is your season.

The organization is hosting a career fair at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, looking to fill hundreds of spots needed for the upcoming baseball year. Opening Day is about a month away and they're ready to bring in a plethora of people.

"We’re really trying to hire as many people as we can," said Madeline Keller, the HR manager for Aramark with the team. "We’re still trying to ramp back up after COVID."

It's an open-hiring event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lots of managers available to give details about jobs and talk to potential candidates.

One man at the K, Bob Stamps, has been working with the Royals for 50 years. He started as an usher and is now a supervisor.

"The fans are real good," Stamps said. "I enjoy the organization out here, I enjoy the people I work with, so, they make you want to come back year after year."

There are jobs available in every field of the organization, between concessions, events, chefs and ushers. They also hire college students part-time for the summer.

"Being that I came from other teams and worked in different sports, I’ve never worked with a better organization," said Johnny Woychick, the Royals Executive Chef. "People who are open, honest, on time... you just want to learn and you want to walk away with a smile on your face knowing you made a difference, that’s what I’m looking for."