Kansas City Royals Superfan ready to hit 1,500 home games benchmark

RAYTOWN, Mo. — For the past couple of years, Chris Coats from Raytown has proudly claimed the title of being a Kansas City Royals Superfan.

This season he hopes to mark his 1,500th home game, a streak he started as a junior in high school.

“Everybody tells me I'm a super fan just for being out at every game,” Coats said modestly.

Coats’ love for the Royals has attracted the attention of many throughout the years.

The MLB Network spoke with him when he attended his 1,000th game and was also under the spotlight while attending a Royals game in 2014 while battling a brain tumor.

But his passion goes beyond the fence. Every corner of Coats' house is decked out in royal blue with Royals flags, memorabilia and bobble heads. Coats even put a ring on it at Kauffman Stadium.

“Yes, we got married at home plate on the field, it was very exciting, we had our guests at the Crown Club,” Coats said.

Years later, the Coats family bullpen now includes two children who are busy warming up to keep their father’s streak going.

“I’ve raised the family out there and now I got two boys that enjoy going to the baseball games and have a great time," Coats said.

