Kansas City's biggest stories of 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that 2017 has come to a close, we are taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of the past year.
KCK police chief praises law enforcement, media & public for helping to bring little girl home
Wrongly-convicted KC man set free after 23 years in prison
Navy veteran charged in Olathe bar shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Abused to death: The untold story of Adrian Jones — Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
Suspect arrested in connection to homicides near Indian Creek Trail
Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash, fans mourn loss
Remains of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions found in rural Cass County
Kylr Yust charged in Cass County with murder in deaths of Kopetsky, Runions
Family remembers Clinton, Missouri officer Gary Michael
150-MPH tornado damages hundreds of homes in Oak Grove, Missouri
41 Action News launches anti-bullying/violence initiative KindKC
Kansas City metro watches total solar eclipse