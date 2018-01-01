Kansas City's biggest stories of 2017

41 Action News Staff
4:08 PM, Jan 1, 2018

Now that 2017 has come to a close, we are taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of the past year.

Watch the video above and check out the links below to learn more. 

KCK police chief praises law enforcement, media & public for helping to bring little girl home

Wrongly-convicted KC man set free after 23 years in prison

Navy veteran charged in Olathe bar shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Abused to death: The untold story of Adrian Jones — Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

Suspect arrested in connection to homicides near Indian Creek Trail

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash, fans mourn loss

Remains of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions found in rural Cass County

Kylr Yust charged in Cass County with murder in deaths of Kopetsky, Runions

Family remembers Clinton, Missouri officer Gary Michael

150-MPH tornado damages hundreds of homes in Oak Grove, Missouri

41 Action News launches anti-bullying/violence initiative KindKC

Kansas City metro watches total solar eclipse

