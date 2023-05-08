Kansas City set to consider expansion of bike lanes on Cleaver II between Main Street, Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council is set to take an initial review Thursday of a proposal that would install bike lanes on a stretch of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard between Troost Avenue and Main Street.

The proposal, introduced by 4th District Councilman Eric Bunch, was created last Thursday, May 4, and assigned to the council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee, which is set to review the item at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

Several bike lanes have already been installed in the area, and the stretch along Cleaver II Boulevard would help connect that network further west to Main Street and the eventual opening of the southern expansion of the Kansas City Streetcar, which includes a stop at the Country Club Plaza.

"[The] immediate installation of bike lanes along Cleaver II Boulevard is appropriate given the need for a bike-specific connection between bike facilities on Gillham Road and the Country Club Plaza Right of Way," the ordinance states.

As currently written, the proposal would wave the requirement that calls for a 90-day period of “education and feedback from neighborhood associations.”

The effort is part of the city's Bicycle Implementation Plan. More information about the plan, including the existing protected bike lane network, is available on the city's website.

—