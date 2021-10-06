Kansas City shooting victim's family says bowling double date ended in violence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Three people were shot late Sunday outside of Ward Parkway Lanes , a bowling alley in Kansas City, Missouri.

The mother of one of those young victims wants to know who should be held responsible.

Jemica Williams, the mother of Avery Williams, said it went from a double date at the bowling alley to a shooting.

“He took her on a double date with his best friends to bowl,” Williams said. “I want people to know whoever did this, that they can’t get away with this."

Jemica Williams and her family waited outside Overland Park Regional Medical Center for news of 21-year-old Avery Williams.

“I want everyone to know who Avery was,” they said. “I don’t want him to be forgotten.”

His family shared videos of them bowling before the shooting in the parking lot. Kansas City, Missouri, police have not named a suspect or what lead up to the shooting.

Williams said her son is still on life support.

“My faith got tested,” Williams said. “But when I woke up this morning all I could think about was Avery and what he wanted me to do. He’s in there fighting. He’s fighting for his life. I want [police] to find out who did this to Avery and his friends and give us some peace, give us some justice.”