Kansas City shoppers buy toys as talks of tariffs loom

Once in office, President-elect Donald Trump will propose a 10-20% universal tariff on imports from other countries and even steeper tariffs on goods from China.

“I would say we are in a wait-and-see kind of a pattern,” said Fat Brain Toys store manager Lyle Holthus. “At this point, I’m not aware that we are taking preemptive measures.”

The store has games from all across the world, including the United States.

Talks of tariffs and a potential east coast port strike don’t have Holthus worried just yet. The company has been in similar political landscapes before.

“We actually weathered that pretty well in terms of having enough volume in our warehouse. I think it’s important to have as much as you can in that warehouse and then we also drew from other domestic sources.”

The NRF said in a recent study, toys could see the biggest increase in price if companies pass the tariffs on to consumers. Current tariffs are less than 1%.

A recent NRF study found a $50 tricycle would increase to $68 to $78, a $25 board game would cost $34-$39, and a $17 plush toy would cost $23 to $27.

People getting their holiday shopping done early say they like to buy American-made products but it’s not always possible.

Many said an increase in price for any reason would change their spending habits.

“[Tariffs] hurt the consumer more. I don’t agree with that policy and I think overall it will hurt more Americans, average families,” said shopper Staci Schill.

Despite the proposed tariffs, Americans are expected to spend more than $980 Billion on holiday gifts this year.

