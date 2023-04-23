Kansas City short-term rentals prepare for NFL Draft with full bookings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is set to host more than 300,000 people for the NFL Draft between April 27-29.

“Just anticipation,” said Chiefs fan Danielle Garneau. “I think who we pick, and who do we get to see that’s around?”

Garneau plans to fly to Kansas City on Wednesday, but some draft-goers are already in town, according to short-term rental property manager Eunice Sawyer with Cozy in KC.

“We have been preparing for months,” Sawyer said. “Our goal was 100 percent to make sure the properties were ready. We’ve been stocking the homes with everything they need.”

Out of the 70 properties Cozy in KC operates, only one site isn’t completely booked for NFL Draft weekend.

Their property management company has scheduled deep cleaning, stocked extra supplies and onboarded new staff members in anticipation for the draft.

Garneau and her husband plan to stay in a short-term rental during the draft, splitting space and cost with another couple.

Living states away from their “hometown team” makes trips back to Kansas City more meaningful.

“We love to see our friends and we love our Chiefs," Garneau said. "Since the draft is in Kansas City we definitely have to go. Here we are. We’re anxious to get there. I think the biggest thing for us is our friends that we have made that we just adore.”

