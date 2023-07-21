Kansas City soccer fans gear up for first USWNT 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Women's National Team plays its first match of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Friday, and the Power & Light District is ready to host yet another big soccer watch party.

Fans of all ages are invited to cheer on the team as they take on Vietnam. If we've learned anything from previous P&L watch parties, they're loud, fill up fast, and seen to only get bigger and bigger. In part, thanks Kansas City's title as the "Soccer Capital of America."

"It’s cool to see women play on such a big stage," Emporia State University soccer player Sophia Pope said.

She said she would've loved to watch teams like the KC Current and the Women's National Team when she was growing up.

"Being able to see and have role models that are making it in the professional leagues, it’s definitely exciting to look up on, especially for little girls," Pope said.

Pope plays at the Soccer Lot in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. She jumps in on pick-up games with friends. It's filled with players who may be new to the sport, or some that have been playing their whole lives.

"Something that when you love, you just kinda can’t get enough of," said Bryan Turner, former soccer player and trainer at the Soccer Lot.

He spoke to the excitement of things like the FIFA 2026 Men's World Cup coming to Kansas City and KC Current's new stadium.

"I train young girls who now go to the KC Current games and they can now touch a professional player and that’s something that, you know, as a player when you can do that it brings a sense of reality to watching these people on TV," Turner said.

"I think the game is growing in the United States," said Jonathan Rawayo, a former professional player. "I know a lot of people say that, I know a lot of people say that, but it’s really cool to have places like this where you can play. Keeps kids out of trouble, first of all, and then it’s always a good time."

As far as how the first match will go, they all said the same thing: the US will dominate!

"The team is going to be really good this year," Pope said. "The younger players are really talented."

"I think it’s going to be similar, I don’t want to jinx them, to the last Women’s World Cup opening against Thailand," Turner said. "Maybe we don’t score 13, but I feel pretty confident that the women are going to hold it down for us."

Doors to the block party at Power & Light open at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 8 p.m. You do have to purchase tickets ahead of time, but they are free.

