Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade brings return to normal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just over two years ago, the sounds of St. Patrick's Day preparations came to a halt.

"It was like all that buildup that we had just kind of got ripped out from underneath us," Bridgid Driscoll, owner of Driscoll School of Irish Dance, said.

The Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Thursday, the parade returns, along with many of its longtime performers.

The Driscoll School of Irish Dance has been around for 12 years and has participated in the parade since its first year. Students at the school have been practicing for the 2022 parade for months.

"I love like seeing all the crowds and cheering and it's just so fun," Brigid Cronin, one of the dancers, said.

"It is one of the nicest feelings to be able to get out and do what you love and be able to share it with people," Driscoll added. "You've got the people on the street [who] are just as excited to see you. It's just a lot of energy."

But it's not just the performers who are ready to go. Pete McCluskey was supposed to be the Grand Marshal of the parade in 2020, then again in 2021. Finally, in 2022, he will get to take his spot at the head of the parade.

McCluskey has been waiting to be Grand Marshal for so long, he jokingly started wearing his parade sash everywhere, even to do mundane tasks around the house like taking out the trash, working on his truck and picking up after his dog.

Callie Counsellor

McCluskey is a staple in Kansas City's Irish-American community. He has been a parade participant since 1974, served on the parade committee for years and served as president of the Kansas City Irish Fest.

The Grand Marshal title is a way for the parade board to honor his contributions.

"Let's just get this party going," he said.

Businesses along the parade route are also preparing for a busy day and a big boost in business.

Kelly's Westport Inn has always been a staple of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Co-owner Colleen Kelly says the day is always exciting but grueling for her staff. But after two years of no parade and limited celebrations, she's not taking it for granted.

"It's long, but after being closed two years ago, I told myself that I would enjoy every St. Patrick's Day moving forward," Kelly said. "I used to say my favorite day of the year is March 18. My favorite day of the year is definitely March 17, moving forward."