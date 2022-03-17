Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade route, parking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The route begins at West 33rd Street and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

After heading south past Uptown Theater and marching through Westport, the parade ends at West 43rd Street where Broadway Boulevard and Mill Creek Parkway meet.

View the full route here:

In addition to the parade route, the above map includes prices and locations available for parking.

Specified areas that may NOT be used for parking include Sun Fresh off of Southwest Trafficway, World Market near Westport Road and the Uptown Shoppes by Pennsylvania Avenue. These spaces are not open to the public and violators will be towed.

Most lots require cash payment and vary in price from $7-$40.

Be aware of how many spots the lots offer and what time each opens, as some open at 8 a.m. while others open at 9 a.m. or later.

The 2022 parade theme is “Doing an Irish Dance!”

Grand marshal Pete McCluskey will lead the approximately 130 parade entries along the route.