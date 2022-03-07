Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A long-standing Kansas City tradition will return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 48th annual Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, at West 33rd Street and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The parade will continue south on Broadway to West 43rd Street with approximately 130 entries.

“After two long years we are thrilled to once again host the annual Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” senior co-chair Adam Connon said. “Our parade committee, the Irish community and so many Kansas Citians have greatly missed this annual tradition that brings us all together. St. Patrick’s Day is the one day a year where everyone is encouraged to claim Irish heritage and the parade is the ultimate celebration of that.”

The theme for the parade will be “Doing an Irish Dance” and Pete McCluskey will serve as grand marshal.

The Go For the Green Food Drive, which benefits Harvesters Community Food Network, also returns for the 37th consecutive year.

The Children’s Mercy Brigade can’t return to in-person visits yet, but the parade committee will be providing craft activities and videos of the performances for the children. A fire truck decorated with shamrocks created by Children’s Mercy patients also will participate in the parade.