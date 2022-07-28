Kansas City teen charged after allegedly shooting at 12-year-old, baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old accused of shooting at a 12-year-old girl and 11-month-old baby is in custody and facing numerous charges.

The teen suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center and has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree attempted assault and two lower felony charges.

According to KCPD, the shooting happened Sunday July 24, just before 12:30 p.m. on Askew Avenue.

KSHB 41 News obtained video capturing the shooting from the mother of the 12-year-old.

“I see on the camera, my daughter just running towards the house and then she opens the door and I get shot," Rosa Olivas said.

The 12-year-old and 11-month-old were not injured in the shooting.

However, Olivas said the bullet struck her thigh and can't be removed because of fear of damaging arteries in her leg.

At the time of the shooting, Olivas was inside her home with her nine-year-old child.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Olivas' medical bills and for the family to move.

According to the GoFundMe, Olivas' 12-year-old daughter was a victim of bullying and the shooting was retaliation.

“I have nightmares, I haven’t been able to sleep," Olivas said. "I'm just glad none of my babies didn’t get hurt. I feel like an angel. An angel covered them up and just flew them inside the house, because my daughter ran so fast that it was more than just running. To me it was like an angel flew her inside covered her up and took her inside.”

Olivas is the latest victim of gun violence in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD, 287 people have survived being shot in 2022 as of July 24.

AdHoc Group Against Crime is one organization working to address violence in the city.

"Violence is a learned behavior. So, if it can be learned, it can unlearned," Damon Daniel, president of AdHoc Group Against Crime, said. "We have to look at how we invest in programs and services that are going to provide behavior change and help people think differently in how they handle things."

Olivas said she's improving in her recovery, but remains scared and plans to move to protect her family.

"We're going to leave. Were going to move miles away," she said.

