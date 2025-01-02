Kansas City to consider ordinance requiring all wheels of vehicle be on the ground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council is considering a change to city rules that would require all of a vehicle’s wheels to be in constant contact with the ground.

Councilman Wes Rogers introduced the ordinance last month. It’s set to go before the council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Jan. 7.

The ordinance cites the city’s desire is to “prohibit dangerous driving behaviors.”

The ordinance would include both motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Violators would be subject to municipal citation and face up to 180 days in jail and or a fine of at least $250 but less than $1,000.

The ordinance also lays out penalties for repeat offenders.

