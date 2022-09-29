Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which was signed into last law year , prohibits local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws in Missouri.

It also bars them from cooperating with federal agencies. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $50,000.

KCMO joined Jackson County, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County in the lawsuit, which is hoping to prevent the enforcement of the law.

Opponents of the law argue that it's unconstitutional.

St. Louis and Jackson counties previously argued that the law has hindered their abilities to combat violent crimes.

It's also compelled law enforcement agencies to refuse to participate in federal databases, like the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System and the ATF’s eTrace program.

The city attorney said any legal work related to the suit would be handled "in-house" with existing staff and would not cause a financial burden to the city.

The resolution, passed in a 8-2 vote by city council members on Thursday, "directs the City Attorney, within the bounds of the City Charter, to join, intervene, or otherwise participate in the lawsuit."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

