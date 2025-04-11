Kansas City to reveal South Loop Park name at Downtown Council Luncheon

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Today, city officials will reveal the official name of the highly anticipated South Loop Project during the annual Downtown Council’s Annual Luncheon.

The South Loop Project was first introduced back in 2023, today's event will put the spotlight back on these plans.

"Dallas has something similar. I think ours could be cooler than Dallas. It will connect KC Live with the Crossroad," said Evan Murlette.

Murlette said he's excited to see more greenspace.

“Lots of green spaces," said Murlette. "I think they’ll put something in for their dogs so people around here can walk their dogs, making it pet friendly. It’d be cool if they had activities there.”

This projects aims to construct a 5.5-acre urban park over a four-block stretch of I-670, reconnecting the Central Business District with the Crossroads Arts District.

It's new growth for the city that many like Matin Tavacoli look forward to seeing.

“It should be another good expansion for the city as well, which is always exciting. It’s always exciting to see the city grow and develope," said Tavacoli.

The park will feature many amenities from accessible play areas, entertainment venues, and multimodal transportation options. Tavacoli said it'll provide a space for pet owners to have a new space downtown.

“I'm excited to finally have something and somewhere for Benji to play, We don't have much space downtown to hangout or have much fun. So excited to have bigger areas of grass for dogs and animals to have fun," said Tavacoli.

The South Loop Project is a collaborative effort involving the City of Kansas City, Port KC, and the Downtown Council.

"I love the High Line in New York so if we're using something like that as inspiration I think it'd be really nice to escape some of the concrete jungle-ness of some of this area in specific," said Christian Johnston.

Earlier this year the city said groundbreaking can be expected sometime in 2025.

