Kansas City travelers head through TSA with wrapped presents and Christmas sweaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Thursday and Friday before Christmas are projected to be some of the busiest travel days of the winter holiday season.

Kansas City International Airport estimates 410,000 people will arrive and depart KCI in the new terminal’s first winter holiday travel season. The new terminal opened on February 28, 2023.

One family from Lawrence, Kan. told KSHB it was their first time in the new terminal. They didn’t know what to fully expect upon arrival.

“It is gorgeous. The old airport was super quick to get around, super quick to get through security so this is a little different,” Danielle Dietrich said as she shuffled her family through the TSA line.

Fly KC reminds people to not park along the arrival and departure curbs. Instead, utilize the cell phone waiting lot. There are explainer videos and more information about the new terminal online.