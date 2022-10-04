Kansas City volunteer with Heart to Heart International providing aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heart to Heart International sent 5,000 hygiene kits with volunteers to Florida as the organization works to provide aid in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“There’s very little power, which means there is very little fuel, and figuring out how big the need is just takes a little time,” Wes Comfort, Heart to Heart's disaster response manager, said.

Comfort and his team arrived in Miami last Wednesday and drove across the state to southwest Florida Thursday.

“Naples toward Fort Myers and Cape Coral, the first thing we noticed primarily, and the thing that we are seeing, is standing water and water damage,” said Comfort. “Because of the evacuation orders, a lot of businesses are still boarded up, a lot of businesses are still closed, a lot of the power is still out and most of the intersections and stop lights are complicated to navigate."

Reflecting on his personal ties to Fort Myers, Comfort says seeing the destruction first-hand has not been easy.

"I grew up visiting Fort Myers every single spring break," he explained, "My grandparents had a place down here, and to be back down here and to see it in a different light, to see it damaged, is certainly impactful."

While some experienced minor first-floor flooding, others told Comfort they plan to rebuild from scratch.

A majority of Comfort's work has been centered around health care, working with state and local officials.

“There is an increase in patient count, but there are fewer than normal health care facilities open and available,” Comfort said.

That's where his team comes in. They're bridging the gap by providing mobile medical units to be used as emergency clinics and vaccination sites.

At the moment, Comfort admits the work can be tiring, but he says it will always be more rewarding.

“No one can rebuild a local community like the local community can, so we are looking to do whatever we can to support their rebuild effort,” he said. "To learn from the community what it was like beforehand, getting to see their resiliency and their strength as they are talking about their next steps and plans.”

The organization is accepting donation to their Heart to Heart International website from anyone who would like to donate or have interest more in volunteering.

