Kansas City woman drives Chiefs Jeep to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Charlotte Hamilton ditched her self-described “mom sport wagon” awhile back, she set out to find a red Jeep.

She added a few stickers, which turned into a few signatures and then things took off.

“We has semis honking at us on our way down there and just people doing the chop as we were driving,” said Hamilton, describing her trip to Tampa for the last Super Bowl. “It was just so much fun.”

With another Chiefs appearance, she knew there was a long road trip ahead.

Hamilton and her husband bought an AirBnB the night the Chiefs clinched their spot. The mode of transportation was never a question.

“You know, even if someone offered me airline tickets, uh ah,” she said. “I’m driving my Jeep.”

Hamilton credits her fandom to her grandparents, who fostered her love of the Chiefs.

Her favorite part of the Jeep isn’t anything she’s bought over the years.

“My favorite part is even though I’ll come across somebody who may not be a Chiefs fan, they might be a Chiefs hater, but it gets us talking football,” she said. “And I’ve met some really neat people.”

—