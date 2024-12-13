Kansas City woman lost her father to homicide, now helps spread holiday joy to children like her

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

Children of Homicide Victims, a Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit, has been around for six years and has helped over 500 families.

This time of year, one of their main missions is to help restore joy — especially for children whose parents are victims of homicide.

On Friday, the group gave out Christmas trees and all the trimmings.

Sunnie Carney is the founder and executive director of COHV, and a child of a homicide victim herself.

"In 2012, my father was Kansas City's ninth homicide," Carney said. "And at that time, it was two days before my 16th birthday."

KSHB 41 News staff Sunnie Carney is the founder and executive director of Children of Homicide Victims.

A few years later, she started COHV. The group's goal is to restore love, faith and hope to parent-less children with people who understand firsthand a family's loss.

Tiffany Ford lost her daughter to gun violence three years ago. She found a new sense of community through the organization.

"I'm here on behalf of my daughter and grandchildren — their mother passed," Ford said. "So, this tree helps make their holiday brighter, because like I said, this is her time of the year."

KSHB 41 News staff Tiffany Ford

Throughout the year, they provide a number of services for children in their program including counseling, tutoring and financial assistance.

But during the holiday season, they like to give a little extra.

KSHB 41 News staff Children of Homicide Victims host holiday event

"I now have that renewed joy seeing other children who are like me get to smile on this day," Carney said. "It's such a rewarding feeling knowing that you are impacting children who share experiences like you."

For Ford, her one Christmas wish to have her daughter back will never come true, but through events like this, she hopes to brighten the holiday season for her grandchildren.

"It can't be granted," Ford said through tears. "The joy in my grandkids' eyes for Christmas, because I could never get the gift that I want — me, never, impossible."

The group will also host a toy drive Saturday, Dec. 21.

