Kansas City woman to travel to Ukraine border to help refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman will travel to the Ukraine border later this week to help people fleeing the country.

Marsha Ramsey said she simply couldn't stand by and watch the crisis any longer without doing something.

Ramsey has had a passion for helping others for many years.

"I want to be the change that I wish to see in the world, and to me, that is extending a helping hand anytime anyone needs one," Ramsey said.

She's done several trips around the world to do humanitarian work and said the upcoming trip to help Ukrainians will be her longest trip yet.

"This Ukraine crisis has just kept me up so many nights and I thought if I'm going to be up worried about it, I might as well just go to Ukraine and see what I can do to help the people," Ramsey said.

Ramsey will work with World Central Kitchen to serve meals to Ukrainians at the border. For many of them, it may be the first meal they've had in several days.

She has a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to buy items for Ukrainians.

According to Ramsey, the money will be used to buy mobile phones for Ukrainians and electronics, such as televisions and Play Stations to help occupy time for teenagers in shelters.

Ramsey said the town she will travel to is only 10 miles from where a missile landed last week. However, she is not afraid of the danger.

"I will be as safe as I possibly can be, but I can't focus on that the entire time I'm there or I'll never get anything accomplished," Ramsey said.

She has rented out several Airbnb's to help house refugees while she's there. She hopes to stay for several months.

She said the support she's seen from others in Kansas City as well as those around the world warms her heart.

"It's probably one of the first times in my life that I have felt like we have come together in the world," Ramsey said.