Kansas City woman volunteering at World Central Kitchen near Ukraine-Poland border

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is making a difference in the lives of Ukrainian refugees.

For 12 weeks now, Marsha Ramsey has been volunteering at the World Central Kitchen near the Ukraine-Poland border.

"There's a lot of sadness, we're lucky," Ramsey said.

Ramsey spends the evenings going to nearby train stations to meet with arriving refugees and give them meals and toys for kids.

"Most of them don't know where they are, many of these women and children have no idea where they are going, they just got on the train and ended up in Poland and are waiting to find out where to go," Ramsey said.

Before her trip, Ramsey started a GoFundMe page to provide necessities for refugees.

She said the generosity of others has helped house more than 30 refugees in Airbnb's, purchase 27 plane tickets, WiFi for an orphanage and more than 140 suitcases.

She said the refugees are incredibly grateful, but also fearful the world is forgetting about them.

"I just want everybody to not forget there's a really ugly war going on here, it's senseless, these people are so kind," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said she's coming up on the end of here Visa so she may have to leave soon.

However, she said her work isn't done and she'll be back.

"They'll be in my heart forever," Ramsey said.

