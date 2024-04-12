Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium welcomes 2 baby Arapawa goats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chug the goat took Kansas City by storm on Monday after he was trapped on the ledge of a bridge near Swope Park.

Now, even more goats are arriving to KCMO after the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced new arrivals.

The zoo shared on social media that two Arapawa goats were born Saturday, one male and one female.

"They are already starting to show their personalities," the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium shared on social media. "While we don’t have names yet for them, the female has been discovering her jumping skills and the male is quite vocal!"

The zoo released a photo of the goats with their mother, Katara.

The siblings aren't the only new goats around the metro, Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead in Overland Park has a new batch of baby goats this season, all named after Pixar characters.

