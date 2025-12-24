KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Kansas City's historic 18th & Vine District is experiencing a wave of development.

Construction cones and cranes have become the newest neighbors of Kemet Coleman, of Vine Street Brewing, as multiple projects take shape in the jazz district.

But Coleman, director of the tap room and culture at Vine Street, sees opportunity in the hubbub happening around the business.

Kansas City's 18th & Vine District leaning into cultural identity amid development boom

"I think there's a lot of room and a lot of vacancy here in the jazz district," he said. "And so when we see things like more private development happening, we personally get excited … we see more neighbors."

The development includes a new hotel, expansion of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, a parking garage and a pedestrian mall. While the city says some projects have been delayed by weather, progress continues.

Restoration work has begun in some areas, too.

KSHB 41 Construction in the 18th & Vine District

Meanwhile, the brewery is making its own changes. Looking ahead to 2026, Coleman says staff are getting ready to start serving food alongside brews. Plus, Vine Street is getting ready for additional foot traffic related to FIFA World Cup 26.

The current moment of change in Kansas City presents an opportunity to focus on the city's cultural identity rather than relying heavily on sports teams, Coleman said.

When talking about development and change with this week's news of the Chiefs moving to Kansas, it's hard not to draw parallels.

Coleman believes it's a lesson in constructing an identity separate from any one team, instead leaning into something else, just like the brewery has done.

The 18th & Vine District has long been recognized as a cultural hub. Coleman sees this as a model for how Kansas City can define itself.

KSHB 41 Vine Street Brewing

"I really think there's a really huge opportunity for us to reshape the narrative, or the brand of Kansas City, if you will, and an opportunity to help us see ourselves as this vibrant community that was the birthplace of or a birthplace of jazz, modern barbecue, as well as the Negro Leagues Baseball museum," Coleman said.

Sports left a permanent mark on the district, but it's not the only cultural cue Vine Street has taken.

Coleman says the rest of Kansas City could do the same.

"I think this is a time for us to really look at, look in the mirror, at the identity of Kansas City, and say to ourselves, okay, what do we actually see ourselves as?" Coleman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

