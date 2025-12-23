'If a Missouri fan is a true fan, then they'll still hop across State Line,' Chiefs fans react to Kansas move

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Kansas City Chiefs fans are still processing the team's official announcement to build a new stadium in Kansas. Some are making their loyalty clear but are also concerned about leaving the historic Arrowhead Stadium behind.

"I get there's like state rivalry, but there's so much support behind them. Like I think the fans are still going to be there," said Laura Laney, a Kansas Chiefs fan.

There’s deep history and nostalgia surrounding Arrowhead Stadium. When I asked fans at the start of last season what makes Arrowhead special, the overwhelming response was "the people." As the team prepares to relocate across State Line, the hope is that those dedicated fans will be willing to make the extra drive.

"If a Missouri fan is a true fan, then they'll still hop across state line. It's not that far," said Courtney Flanagan, another Chiefs fan.

Fans also have questions about preserving traditions like tailgating, as well as practical concerns about roads and infrastructure in the general location that's been identified.

Many also wonder what will happen to Arrowhead Stadium.

"What are they going to do with those buildings? They're just going to leave them there to rot?" asked Jennifer, a Missouri resident.

Drew Lindsey, who works as an architect, will miss Arrowhead's design.

"I love Arrowhead. I think I'm an architect, so I'm like, I love the, it's one of the last like true concrete great stadiums in the country," Lindsey said.

Chiefs Chairman Clark Hunt addressed some of those concerns yesterday, saying that "Seats don't make noise, concrete doesn't intimidate opponents, parking lots don't cook barbecue. You do."

We hope the elements that make Arrowhead special will be recreated in the new Kansas facility.

