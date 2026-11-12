KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first hard freeze of the fall is knocking on the Kansas City region's door step as early as Friday morning, Nov. 13.

Normally, the season's first hard freeze prompts a freeze warning, but that's not the case this year.

Watch: Kansas City's first hard freeze is Friday morning. Why isn't there a freeze warning?

Caleb explains why there's no freeze warning for Kansas City

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Caleb Chevalier says this year's hard freeze came later in the calendar than normal (normal is Oct. 28).

For the Kansas City National Weather Service, that calendar distinction is important as it puts Friday outside of the typical agricultural growing season, especially because a killing frost already happened earlier this month.

