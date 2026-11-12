KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Much colder the rest of the week

Hard freeze likely Saturday morning

Temperatures rebound next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds at times. Ample afternoon sunshine. Significantly colder.

High: 48°

Wind: N 5-15 G 20-25 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear with sub-freezing temperatures.

Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold.

High: 45°

Wind: 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

