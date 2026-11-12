KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much colder the rest of the week
- Hard freeze likely Saturday morning
- Temperatures rebound next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Clouds at times. Ample afternoon sunshine. Significantly colder.
High: 48°
Wind: N 5-15 G 20-25 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear with sub-freezing temperatures.
Low: 29°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold.
High: 45°
Wind: 5-10 mph
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