Kansas City's Venezuelan community sees light at end of tunnel after US moves on Venezuela

Venezuelan Americans gathered in Kansas City on Sunday to celebrate what they see as the "first step" toward freedom in their homeland, following Nicolás Maduro being taken into U.S. custody and President Trump's announcement that America will "run" Venezuela.

A small group waved Venezuelan flags and shared their message of hope, with many expressing a desire to return home after years of living in exile.

"It's not an invasion; it's the beginning of freedom," one Venezuelan woman said via a translator. "We want to thank Donald Trump and the American government."

The celebration comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the U.S. approach on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, explaining that America will enforce policy and sanctions on Venezuela's oil reserves to stabilize the government as part of U.S. national security interests.

"We want a better future for Venezuela," Rubio said. "And we think a better future for the people of Venezuela also is stabilizing for the region and makes the neighborhood we live in a much better and safer place."

For Venezuelan Americans like Bonimar Fernandez, the hope of returning home feels within reach for the first time in years.

"We want to go back there again," she said. "Because we are tired of being outside of our country. We belong there, and we want to be there again. And I'm ready for that."

Another Venezuelan American expressed optimism about the United States' involvement, helping rebuild Venezuela's economy.

"If we can have a country like the United States help us, and grow and have a better economy, that's what we wish for," Fernandez said. "We wish to have a rich country with democracy, and this is the first step to get there."

One showed KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa a drop of Venezuelan oil she brought with her — a subtle reminder of her country's rich resources she wishes to experience one day.

Tatiana Padron, a former Venezuelan college professor who also worked in Venezuelan politics before moving to the U.S., emphasized the importance of Americans understanding what freedom means.

"For the American people, this is the best country in the world," Padron said. "I know what it means to not have freedom and open your door, and people might take you to jail... Journalists would be in jail, like you, just doing what you’re doing right now. That’s what I am saying, don’t take freedom for granted."

However, not everyone in Kansas City supports U.S. involvement in South America.

Protesters gathered Saturday to voice opposition to what they called an invasion and war.

When asked about Venezuelans celebrating the move, one protester dismissed their support, claiming this is only a special interest to the elite.

"I don't even believe they exist; they're billionaires," the protester said.

But for Venezuelan Americans who moved to Kansas City seeking a better life, the recent developments represent hope after 25 years of what they describe as authoritarian rule under Maduro's regime.

The Venezuelan community in Kansas City has been waiting for this moment, explaining it is the beginning of a process that could eventually allow them to return to their homeland with restored democracy and freedom.

