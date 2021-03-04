Kansas City's Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun to reopen in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's good news for amusement park fans: Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun will reopen in May.

According to the company, Worlds of Fun will first open to the public on May 22. The following week, Oceans of Fun will reopen on May 29.

The amusement parks have been closed since Labor Day, when the company announced the parks would both close for the season .

Tickets and season tickets are now on sale to the general public.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the 2020 season will have chance to extend those services to the 2021 season.

The company said it will continue to work with health and government officials to "maintain the highest safety standards for guests and ambassadors."