Kansas earthworks artist creates half-acre Kamala Harris portrait in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansan Stan Herd has created earthworks around the world, and his new project in Lawrence of Vice President Kamala Harris reflects current events.

He's used sand, grass, compost and the bare ground as his medium for over four decades.

It's his second portrait of Harris, but this time, Herd's gut feeling pushed him to begin the half-acre earthwork.

Marc Havener/Resonate Pictures Stan Herd's earthwork of Vice President Kamala Harris near the Kansas River bottoms in Lawrence, Kansas.

"I started thinking that there may be a possibility that there might be a change in the leadership of the Democratic Party," Herd said.

He started the portrait 11 days before President Joe Biden announced he would not run for reelection, endorsing Harris to fill his role.

"I was just 100% convinced this was going to happen, and that's just a gut instinct," he said.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Stan Herd

Herd left a blank space next to Harris for her potential running mate.

"I'm going to be at the field with a stone in hand the moment it's (Harris' running mate) announced," Herd said.

KSHB 41 Stan Herd

For now, a question mark lies beside a potential female presidential nominee.

"I wanted her looking up. I wanted her ... not with a smile, you know," he said. "I wanted her with a determined look, a look of looking into the future."

