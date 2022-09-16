Kansas girl fighting brain cancer experiences 1st Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo — An Independence, Kansas, girl is crossing items off her bucket list, including attending her first Chiefs game.

Doctors told 14-year-old Olivia Andrews she only has months to live, just one year after her initial diagnosis.

“It’s scary because that’s life changing,” Andrews said “It was really scary, but I keep pushing myself to get other kids motivated.”

Andrews and her family are crossing off every item on her list. She has been on a cruise to Caribbean, experienced a spa day and attended Olivia’s first Chiefs game Thursday night.

“I’m excited, a whole bunch of emotions,” Andrews said heading into GEHA field at Arrowhead stadium.

Even after stopping chemo, she is certain her battle will end with a win.

“I don’t know where she gets her strength from,” said Deedra Bright, Andrew's mother. “I know I’m pretty strong, but she’s amazing.”

Andrews has plans to graduate from high school and wants to visit Paris with her sister in the near future. Her goals are wide-reaching.

“I want to grow up and like tell other kids to keep going, and get them confidence to keep pushing until the end of their battle,” she said.

If you would like to donate to Andrews and her family, they have accounts set up on Venmo (@teamolivia) and CashApp ($TeamOlivia22).

They also sell shirts as an additional way to raise money for her care.

