KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump's visit to Salina, Kansas, on Halloween has been canceled, multiple sources tell KSHB 41 News.

Trump was set to speak at the Salina Airport around noon on Saturday. Airport officials said Thursday that the White House told them the rally was canceled.

Kansas GOP: Trump cancels Halloween visit to Salina, Kansas

The rally was geared to generate enthusiasm among Republican voters in two hotly contested races in the state: U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall's campaign for reelection against challenger Adam Hamilton and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson's bid against Democrat Cindy Holscher for the open governor's seat.

Trump already visited the state earlier this month at a rally outside Wichita. Vice President JD Vance has been to the area twice since mid-September to stump for Marshall.

KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan confirmed the Trump cancellation with a Kansas GOP spokesperson. The spokesperson did not say why the rally was canceled.

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