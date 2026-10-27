Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Donald Trump will hold midterm rally on Halloween in Salina, Kansas

Trump celebrates Kavanaugh victory at Kansas political rally
Scott Olson
<p>TOPEKA, KS - OCTOBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Kansas Expocenter on October 6, 2018 in Topeka, Kansas. Trump scored a political victory today when Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate to become the next Supreme Court justice. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
Trump celebrates Kavanaugh victory at Kansas political rally
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in less than two weeks, President Donald Trump is headed to Kansas for a midterm rally.

Trump will speak on Halloween in Salina; the venue has yet to be announced.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 10:30 a.m.

The president is scheduled to speak at noon.

Trump is likely making a second trip to the normally reliable red state to bolster the campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

Marshall, the incumbent, is locked in a close race against challenger Adam Hamilton, a Democrat.

Vice President JD Vance has also been to the state twice since mid-September to support Marshall.

Report a typo

101926_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Click here to donate to Gift of Sole