President Donald Trump will hold midterm rally on Halloween in Salina, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in less than two weeks, President Donald Trump is headed to Kansas for a midterm rally.

Trump will speak on Halloween in Salina; the venue has yet to be announced.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 10:30 a.m.

The president is scheduled to speak at noon.

Trump is likely making a second trip to the normally reliable red state to bolster the campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

Marshall, the incumbent, is locked in a close race against challenger Adam Hamilton, a Democrat.

Vice President JD Vance has also been to the state twice since mid-September to support Marshall.

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