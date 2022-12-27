Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces retirement of Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire in January 2023 after 11 years in the position.

Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.

“I thank Doug Jorgenson for his 43 years of public service in Kansas, including 11 years as State Fire Marshal,” Kelly said in a news release. “He has worked tirelessly to protect Kansans and property from devastating fires and to support communities in times of loss. His service has been appreciated, and we thank him for making this transition as smooth as possible.”

Before serving as State Fire Marshal, Jorgensen worked for four years with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, 28 years as a Special Agent with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and one year as Director of Alcoholic Beverage Control in the Kansas Department of Revenue.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving three governors as the State Fire Marshal for the last eleven years, and most importantly, supporting the state fire service and helping keep the citizens of Kansas safe,” Jorgensen said in a news release. “It has been a very rewarding career.”

A new State Fire Marshal has not been appointed at this time.

