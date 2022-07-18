KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that Simmons Pet Food is set to expand in Edgerton and Emporia, Kansas.

According to Kelly, a new 750,000-square-foot distribution center will be in Edgerton.

In Emporia, a fourth high-speed canning line will be added to the existing facility. The expansions are expected to add 177 new jobs.

The expansions are also part of a $500 million growth plan.

“Simmons’ decision to expand their already significant operations and hire 177 more Kansas workers is good for Emporia, Edgerton, and the entire state," Kelly said. “More and more businesses are choosing to grow here in Kansas – showing that our work to make Kansas the most pro-business state in the country is paying off.”

Last week, Panasonic announced it would build a $4 billion facility in De Soto, Kansas.

