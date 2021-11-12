Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces special session of the Kansas Legislature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday she will reconvene the Kansas Legislature on Nov. 22 for a special session.

The announcement comes after Kelly received a petition from Kansas legislators Friday, who hoped to address Joe Biden's latest COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.

“Today, the legislature delivered a successful petition to my office; I take my constitutional obligations as governor seriously, and I am announcing a special session accordingly,” Kelly said in a release.

The legislative petition contained the signatures of 86 members of the Kansas House of Representatives and 29 members of the Kansas Senate.

The petition exceeded the two-thirds majority needed for a legislative petition.

Kelly called the special session using her constitutional power under Article 1, Section 5 of the Kansas Constitution.

