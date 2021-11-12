Kansas legislators call special session to address vaccine mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas legislators are calling a special legislative session to address President Joe Biden's latest COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

It was announced Thursday that all Republicans in the legislature signed a petition to begin a Nov. 22 special session.

That petition was delivered to Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday.

HAPPENING NOW: A petition signed by state GOP lawmakers has been delivered to the governor’s office. Enough lawmakers signed to trigger a special session. pic.twitter.com/VdeI9Qpl93 — Bryant Maddrick (@BryantOnTV) November 12, 2021

Republicans hold enough of a majority in the legislature that they can trigger the special session. A 2/3 majority of the Senate and House are required, or the governor must call one. It is the first time a special session has been called in Kansas history.

A release from GOP leaders stated, "This unprecedented action is necessitated by equally unprecedented actions from the Biden administration that enacted these mandates unilaterally, without respecting the constitutional law making power reserved for Congress. Never before has the federal government forced Kansans to choose between their personal beliefs and their livelihoods.”

Republicans hope to resist federal vaccine mandates being imposed on both private and public businesses.

One proposal would allow Kansas to receive unemployment if they are fired for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kelly, though a Democrat, has expressed her opposition to the federal mandates.

“Governor Kelly continues exploring actions her administration can take to find a Kansas-centric solution, not a nationally mandated, one-size-fits-all approach," a spokesperson for Kelly said Friday.

A hearing was also being conducted in a government overreach committee on Friday on the topic of the vaccine mandate.