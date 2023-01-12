Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly cleared of COVID-19, previous test was false positive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has been cleared of COVID-19 by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after her positive COVID-19 test was determined to be a false positive.

Kelly initially tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, one day after being sworn in for her second term as governor.

She assured the public she was fully vaccinated and only experiencing minor symptoms.

The positive test delayed the State of the State until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

After several daily tests returned negative, experts at KDHE as well as Kelly's physician cleared her of COVID-19.

Kelly worked from home after the original false positive test. Since being cleared, she will resume working in-person again Friday.

The State of the State speech remains scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.