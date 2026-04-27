Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issues disaster emergency for latest stretch of severe weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency Monday morning after another severe weather spell in the state.

“Due to the severe storms and flooding that has impacted the state, I've declared a disaster emergency to ensure state assistance is readily available if needed," Kelly said.

The governor issued a verbal state of disaster emergency at 9:50 a.m. Monday to support communities impacted by multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms that moved through Kansas from Saturday into Monday.

The declaration allows resources to be used to provide state assistance if requested.

The Kansas Division of Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center and will monitor the situation and assist counties and local responders if requested.

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