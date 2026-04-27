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UPDATES | Storms, heavy rain target Kansas City area early Monday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Additional rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain and wind moved through the Kansas City area early Monday morning.

Remember to stay weather aware.

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Follow our continuing coverage below.

If weather conditions warrant, you can watch live coverage in the video player below:

UPDATE, 10:45 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast update from KSHB 41 Weather's Caleb Chevalier:

KSHB 41 Weather Update

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