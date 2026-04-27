UPDATES | Storms, heavy rain target Kansas City area early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Additional rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain and wind moved through the Kansas City area early Monday morning.
Remember to stay weather aware.
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Follow our continuing coverage below.
If weather conditions warrant, you can watch live coverage in the video player below:
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UPDATE, 10:45 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast update from KSHB 41 Weather's Caleb Chevalier:
KSHB 41 Weather Update