UPDATES | Storms, heavy rain target Kansas City area early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Additional rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain and wind moved through the Kansas City area early Monday morning.

Remember to stay weather aware.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Radar

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather forecast

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Blog

LINK | KSHB 41 Severe Alerts

Follow our continuing coverage below.

If weather conditions warrant, you can watch live coverage in the video player below:

—

UPDATE, 10:45 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast update from KSHB 41 Weather's Caleb Chevalier: